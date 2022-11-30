Lyft expands Dominic Carr’s responsibilities, promotes Sona Iliffe-Moon

SAN FRANCISCO: Lyft has promoted Dominic Carr, expanding his responsibilities to give him oversight of marketing.

Carr, EVP of communications and marketing, will be responsible for all of the ride-hailing platform’s marketing, including product, growth and brand marketing and creative, according to a Lyft spokesperson.

"I’m excited about bringing the talented communications and marketing teams at Lyft closer together,” Carr said via email. “Everyone brings different skills and perspectives to the table, but we’re all focused on reaching and engaging our community with compelling stories that engage and inspire.”

Carr added that the change, while not a combination of the marketing and comms departments, will help the company “more tightly connect our earned, owned and paid work for greater impact.”

“Ultimately we want people to know that Lyft can help them get where they need to go, whether that’s via rideshare, bikeshare, renting a car, riding in an autonomous vehicle or just better ways to take care of their own car,” he said.

Heather Hopkins Freeland, who previously oversaw Lyft's marketing, left the company in September, according to her LinkedIn account. Freeland is now chief brand officer at Adobe.

Lyft also promoted Sona Iliffe-Moon to VP of external communications, expanding her role to include all external comms work. She is overseeing a larger team, including social staffers, and managing corporate and policy comms, as well as her former consumer and tech communications duties.

Lyft senior director of internal comms Denise Bertuccelli is still spearheading the company’s internal comms, the spokesperson added. Bertuccelli and Iliffe-Moon report to Carr.

Neither the promotions of Carr or Iliffe-Moon are related to Lyft’s recent layoffs, which only slightly affected the company’s comms team. A Lyft spokesperson said a “small number of comms roles” were eliminated.

“The [comms] team is still bigger than it was 18 months ago,” the spokesperson added.

Carr previously spoke with PRWeek about the brand’s investment in its in-house comms team and adding new roles to the function.

"It's tough to say goodbye to some valued team members, but the comms team continues to play a critical role for the company, and we have some important and exciting work ahead of us in 2023,” Carr said.

Lyft cofounders Logan Green and John Zimmer said in a blog post this month that the company laid off 13% of its workforce. Green and Zimmer added that the job cuts were “based on deprioritized initiatives, an effort to reduce management layers, broader savings goals and, in some cases, performance trajectory.”

The organization is supporting outgoing staffers with benefits, such as 10 weeks of pay, recruiting assistance and healthcare coverage through April, 2023.

Not all companies that are experiencing layoffs have prioritized comms in the same fashion as Lyft. In a unique case, new Twitter owner Elon Musk fired nearly all of the social media platform’s comms employees.

In May, Lyft started work with its PR AOR WE Communications. The ride-hailing platform also works with Greenbrier on crisis issues management. Lyft’s agency relationships were not affected by the layoffs.