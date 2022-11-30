StubHub hires Peloton alum Jessica Kleiman to lead global comms

Kleiman was previously Peloton Interactive’s SVP of global communications before leaving the company this year.

NEW YORK: StubHub has hired Jessica Kleiman as SVP of global communications.

Kleiman is set to start in the role on December 1, reporting to chief business officer Cristopher Miller. In the newly created role, she will run communications for the company globally.

“There's so much opportunity to build on StubHub's incredible brand equity and shape its narrative as the go-to destination for live entertainment,” Kleiman said via email. “I can't wait to work with the amazing team already in place, as well as expand on it as our business continues to grow."

Kleiman has been consulting since she left her role as Peloton Interactive’s SVP of global communications in February. In May, Ben Boyd replaced her in the role.

Kleiman joined Peloton in 2018 as VP of global comms and was promoted to her most recent position in 2019. She expanded Peloton’s communications capabilities and footprint globally, managing the company's rollout into its first non-U.S. markets: the U.K., Canada and Germany.

Dara Treseder, who served as Peloton’s SVP and global head of marketing, comms and membership, also departed the company to join software company Autodesk as chief marketing officer last month.

Kleiman has also worked at Instagram, where she served as the social media platform’s first consumer communications director starting in March 2016.

Viagogo bought StubHub from eBay in February 2020 for $4.1 billion in cash, just weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of sporting events and concerts around the world.

StubHub Holdings, which operates ticket resale platforms StubHub and Viagogo, earlier this year began considering an IPO via a direct listing and filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.