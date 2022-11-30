Acast introduces new self-serve ad platform

Companies of all sizes will be able to reach any audience in its Marketplace, at 'affordable' budgets.

As the run-up to the Christmas season begins, independent podcast platform Acast is seeking to "democratize" the global podcast advertising industry by allowing companies large or small to get started with advertising for as little as $250.

The new self-serve ad platform offers access to Acast’s Marketplace of over 88,000 podcasts, giving firms the ability to launch podcast campaigns, possibly for the first time, and reach podcast audiences well matched to their own products or services.

“Podcasts have the most highly engaged audiences of any form of media out there today,” said Acast product manager Niklas Lagerberg, “and there should not be a barrier to entry for brands to connect with these listeners. With Acast’s new self-serve platform dedicated purely to podcasts, we’ve created a unique opportunity for small businesses, as well as larger brands curious about podcast advertising, to dip their toes into the waters on a scale that works for their business needs and budgets.”

One company seeking to use the service to target their marketing spend ahead of the holidays is Toy Corner, an independent toyshop based in Ireland.

“As a local, independent business we were looking for an efficient and effective way to tell our target market about our latest products,” said the firm's owner, Hazel McCarthy. “Podcast listening in Ireland is booming – we’re big fans ourselves – so to find that Acast has created an easy-to-use platform for realistic marketing budgets like ours is brilliant.”

Acast works with more than 2,400 advertisers each year and as well as partnering with small businesses, works with major brands including Amazon, State Farm, Macy’s, Ikea, Klarna and Ulta Beauty.

A version of this article originally appeared on PRWeek sister title PodPod.

