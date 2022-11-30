Latest

Decathlon selects new agency to support UK growth

Decathlon selects new agency to support UK growth

The Jargon Group buys sustainability comms agency

The Jargon Group buys sustainability comms agency

Women in PR forms shadow committee

Women in PR forms shadow committee

Thomson Reuters refreshes comms team with new global and UK leads

Thomson Reuters refreshes comms team with new global and UK leads

(Credit: Maskot/Getty Images)

Consumer tech editorial focusing more on deals, research finds

Movers and Shakers: Weber, BCW, Ketchum, Portland, MHP, AstraZeneca and more...

Movers and Shakers: Weber, BCW, Ketchum, Portland, MHP, AstraZeneca and more...

Paddy Power and sheep, KFC pub, Vodafone and Rankin - Campaigns round-up

Paddy Power and sheep, KFC pub, Vodafone and Rankin - Campaigns round-up

Pitch Update: National Lottery, HelloFresh, Air Astana, SportSession.com and more...

Pitch Update: National Lottery, HelloFresh, Air Astana, SportSession.com and more...

L-R: Rebecca Grant, Melanie Mitchem and Catherine Sullivan. (Photo credits, respectively: Alex Rumford, Peter Hurley and Harrison Steg)

BCW names Rebecca Grant global chief brand officer

Weber Shandwick Collective launches Business & Society Futures advisory group

Weber Shandwick Collective launches Business & Society Futures advisory group

Latest Articles

Hot Right Now