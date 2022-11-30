Info Edge Ventures backs ShortTok

NEW YORK: Video AI startup ShortTok has received funding from Info Edge Ventures.

ShortTok is the creator of an automated visual-storytelling technology. The early stage software company plans to partner with content and media companies to help them create and curate automated short videos at scale. It aims to capitalize on the growing popularity of online short-form video.

The investment from Info Edge is part of ShortTok’s pre-seed round. The venture capital firm specializes in early stage, tech-enabled startups. With its support, ShortTok is planning to focus on research and development, business development and operations. Financial details of the funding round were not disclosed.

“ShortTok is developing advanced automated visual storytelling capabilities that will extend and repurpose content for our media partners in unique forms, and unlock the value of their vast digital libraries,” said Vikram Nagrani, founder and CEO of ShortTok, via email. “This financing support from Info Edge Ventures enables us to make further investments in developing foundational technologies to power the next frontier of visual experiences across the short-form video landscape.”

Nagrani previously founded companies in mobile software and financial services. He was cofounder and CEO of Neonyoyo, a mobile software startup that was acquired two decades ago.