Info Edge Ventures backs ShortTok

ShortTok is the creator of an automated visual-storytelling technology.

by Natasha Bach 30 November 2022

ShortTok is trying to capitalize on the popularity of short-form online video.

NEW YORK: Video AI startup ShortTok has received funding from Info Edge Ventures.

ShortTok is the creator of an automated visual-storytelling technology. The early stage software company plans to partner with content and media companies to help them create and curate automated short videos at scale. It aims to capitalize on the growing popularity of online short-form video.

The investment from Info Edge is part of ShortTok’s pre-seed round. The venture capital firm specializes in early stage, tech-enabled startups. With its support, ShortTok is planning to focus on research and development, business development and operations. Financial details of the funding round were not disclosed.

“ShortTok is developing advanced automated visual storytelling capabilities that will extend and repurpose content for our media partners in unique forms, and unlock the value of their vast digital libraries,” said Vikram Nagrani, founder and CEO of ShortTok, via email. “This financing support from Info Edge Ventures enables us to make further investments in developing foundational technologies to power the next frontier of visual experiences across the short-form video landscape.”

Nagrani previously founded companies in mobile software and financial services. He was cofounder and CEO of Neonyoyo, a mobile software startup that was acquired two decades ago. 


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Lyft's comms team is bigger than it was 18 months ago despite layoffs. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Lyft expands Dominic Carr’s responsibilities, promotes Sona Iliffe-Moon

Jasper Advisors hires Monica Latowicki Rabin as COO

Jasper Advisors hires Monica Latowicki Rabin as COO

StubHub headquarters in San Francisco. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

StubHub hires Peloton alum Jessica Kleiman to lead global comms

PD may affect one in 10 men.

App ditches laughs for compassion, security around private parts

Acast's new ad platform.

Acast introduces new self-serve ad platform

ShortTok is trying to capitalize on the popularity of short-form online video.

Info Edge Ventures backs ShortTok

Executives must focus on 'righting the ship' in a crisis, Mann says.

Crisis managers should embrace human-centered design

Spotify Wrapped 2022 aims to connect listeners and artists

Spotify Wrapped 2022 aims to connect listeners and artists

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

The Female Quotient hires Caroline Dettman as chief marketing and creative officer

The Female Quotient hires Caroline Dettman as chief marketing and creative officer