BCW's Matt Stafford gets global remit

He will now be global president of practices and sectors in addition to his existing responsibilities as president of BCW's Asia Pacific region.

BCW has added the role of global president of practices and sectors to Matt Stafford's (pictured above) portfolio, who will also retain his existing responsibilities as president of BCW's Asia Pacific region.

Stafford, who has held his current role since 2018, was previously Australia's cabinet secretary. He has also served as director of policy in the office of the Australian prime minister.

In his additional role, Stafford will be helping BCW's clients in the areas of policy communications, navigating changed geo-political environments, business transformation, employee engagement, purpose and sustainability.

"Matt is one of our strongest growth drivers at BCW, and he has done an outstanding job in transforming and expanding our Asia-Pacific region," said Donna Imperato, global chief executive of BCW.

"His prowess with clients and with talent make Matt an exceptional leader and an invaluable member of my Executive Committee. This new role will further our growth in key sectors and is a natural next step in his career."