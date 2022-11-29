The Brooklyn Brothers puts staff under consultation

Process will be completed by the end of the year.

The Brooklyn Brothers, the Interpublic Group ad agency, has put all of its London staff under consultation as it considers its "future direction."

The redundancy process is expected to be completed between the middle and end of December, a spokeswoman told Campaign.

However, she declined to confirm the number of people affected by the move. Campaign's most recent School Report noted that The Brooklyn Brothers had 77 staff at the end of 2021.

The report also noted that the business lost two accounts, including one of its biggest accounts, baby wipes brand WaterWipes. The business moved to Omnicom.

In the U.K., any company that is making between 20 and 99 redundancies must begin a consultation process 30 days before any dismissals take effect.

The agency's New York and Brazil offices are not affected by the move.

A spokeswoman for the Golin Group, which owns The Brooklyn Brothers, told Campaign: "We are currently considering the future direction of The Brooklyn Brothers London office. We will confirm more when we have news to update on."

The news follows a series of senior exits from the Brooklyn Brothers, which was bought by IPG agency The Golin Group in 2016 as part of a reported £35 million deal.

In March 2022, George Bryant, founding partner and former chief creative officer of The Brooklyn Brothers, was promoted to the newly created role of group chief creative officer at Golin.

A month later, Jackie Stevenson, another founding partner of the Brooklyn Brothers and its former global chief executive, was named chief growth officer across EMEA for IPG. At the time, the agency said she would also work as global chair of The Brooklyn Brothers until the end of the year.

In addition, Simon Poett, former executive creative director at the shop, left the agency in April after more than three years, while ex-global head of brand Tracey Barber departed to join Rapp UK in May.

Poett has since been replaced by former Engine creative director Orlando Warner in the same role.

The London office is run by managing director Abi Findlay.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk.