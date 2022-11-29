Resources

Up next:

Lyft's comms team is bigger than it was 18 months ago despite layoffs. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Lyft expands Dominic Carr’s responsibilities, promotes Sona Iliffe-Moon

Jasper Advisors hires Monica Latowicki Rabin as COO

Jasper Advisors hires Monica Latowicki Rabin as COO

StubHub headquarters in San Francisco. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

StubHub hires Peloton alum Jessica Kleiman to lead global comms

PD may affect one in 10 men.

App ditches laughs for compassion, security around private parts

Acast's new ad platform.

Acast introduces new self-serve ad platform

ShortTok is trying to capitalize on the popularity of short-form online video.

Info Edge Ventures backs ShortTok

Executives must focus on 'righting the ship' in a crisis, Mann says.

Crisis managers should embrace human-centered design

Spotify Wrapped 2022 aims to connect listeners and artists

Spotify Wrapped 2022 aims to connect listeners and artists

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

The Female Quotient hires Caroline Dettman as chief marketing and creative officer

The Female Quotient hires Caroline Dettman as chief marketing and creative officer