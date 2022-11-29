Rud Pedersen continues European expansion with Estonia acquisition
European PR and public affairs firm Rud Pedersen Group has strengthened its presence in Estonia by acquiring a majority stake in Meta Advisory, which will merge with its established Tallinn office.
