Webinar featuring:
Anna Salter, Head of Consultancy, Onclusive
Scott James, Head of Reputation Strategy and Planning, Lloyds Banking Group
While monitoring coverage in the mainstream media is still important, it’s not the most powerful way to measure brand perception and reputation. Today, we need to put emphasis on gathering data and insights from social media discussions and online commentary from multiple stakeholder groups: customers, investors, politicians, and regulators, to name a few. Gathering this information in one place gives organizations an accurate understanding of how their brand reputation is performing in comparison to others in their sectors.
Forward-thinking businesses already use the latest media monitoring tools and reputation tracking insights to understand how their campaigns, announcements, and initiatives directly impact their reputational score with all stakeholder groups. This heavily influences future strategy and planning, ensuring that the right messages are shared with the right audiences at the right time.
It's this type of data that matters to your executive board, who speak the language of tangible results and business metrics. And when reputational scores dip, there’s high-level visibility and a business case to drive behavior change.
Taking this a step further, some companies are using these insights to predict how future commercial announcements will land and what they can do proactively to mitigate risk. In this webinar, Scott James at Lloyds Banking Group explains how they’ve embraced this approach.
But what about events outside of your control that impact you and your stakeholders - how can you prepare for that? It’s vital to understand the impact that wider economic and social issues and crises are having on your stakeholders (the war in Ukraine and the economic fallout for example). You can no longer rely on assumptions of stakeholder opinions, priorities, and sentiment around current issues to drive your messaging - there’s too much at stake. Only real-time data analysis and insights can best prepare you.
Having a detailed view of this has been the key to positively influencing high-level decision making for our clients. All while helping them to prove their business worth and secure a seat at the executive table.
Watch our latest ‘Instilling a measurement mindset’ webinar, where Scott James from Lloyds Banking Group explains how they’re measuring and tracking reputation to optimize campaign performance, mitigate risk, and proactively build a solid reputation with all stakeholders.