Comms EVP Scott Grogin to exit CBS

Grogin has worked at the media company since 2016, most recently within the company’s entertainment division.

NEW YORK: Scott Grogin is stepping down from his role as CBS Entertainment’s EVP of communications.

Reporting to CBS EVP of comms Chris Ender, Grogin was responsible for executive, legal and labor comms, as well as ratings and research, according to Deadline. He could not be immediately reached for comment.

Grogin joined CBS in 2016 as a part of CBS Television Distribution, according to Variety. Two years later, he assumed his role at CBS Entertainment. It wasn't immediately clear what his next role will be.

“[Grogin] has elevated our ratings coverage over the past five years, providing the media with new looks and angles that showcase the full breadth of the CBS audience in a multiplatform world,” Ender told PRWeek in an emailed statement. “[Grogin]’s PR skills and media relationships are broad, his Texas heart is big and I’m extremely grateful for his significant contributions to our comms team.”

Ender said Grogin’s replacement has not been named.

Grogin formerly served as SVP of communications for Fox Networks Group. He acted as chief comms strategist and corporate spokesperson for 21st Century Fox’s global television units and brands, including FOX, FX, Fox Sports and National Geographic Channels. Earlier in his career, Grogin was director of PR for Universal Studios and senior publicist at NBC.

Last month, CBS Studios, the TV production arm of the CBS Entertainment unit of Paramount, hired Kristen Hall as EVP of comms.

Paramount, CBS’ parent company, posted a revenue of $6.9 billion in Q3, up 5% year-over-year. Revenue for the brand’s TV media segment was down 5% to $4.9 billion, compared to the same period in 2021.