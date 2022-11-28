Marriott Vacations Worldwide hires Tupperware’s Cameron Klaus

She previously led global comms for Tupperware and has worked at Weber Shandwick.

by Diana Bradley 29 November 2022

ORLANDO, FL: Marriott Vacations Worldwide has hired Cameron Klaus as VP of global communications.

Klaus is starting in the role this month, reporting to Lori Gustafson, EVP and chief brand and digital officer.

Klaus will be responsible for leading Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s integrated communications strategy. Her ultimate goal will be to maximize brand and business impact, overseeing associate communications, corporate communications, reputation management, corporate citizenship, global brand activation, digital workplace and PR, she said..

The last person to hold the VP of global comms position at Marriott Vacations Worldwide was Erica Ettori. In October, she joined Universal Parks & Resorts as SVP of corporate comms. 

Klaus worked for Tupperware for four years in various roles, most recently as VP of global communications and PR. The company is seeking her replacement. Earlier in her career, Klaus worked at Weber Shandwick for nine years.  

Marriott Vacations Worldwide is a global vacation company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. 

The company has nearly 120 resorts and more than 700,000 owners and members in a portfolio that includes seven vacation ownership brands. It also includes exchange networks and membership programs comprising nearly 3,200 resorts in more than 90 nations and over 1.7 million members, as well as management of more than 160 other resorts and lodging properties.

In Q3, Marriott Vacations Worldwide made $483 million in contract sales, a 27% increase compared to Q3 2021.


