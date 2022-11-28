Talkwalker names Lokdeep Singh as CEO

He’s served as EVP and chief product officer at the company.

by Natasha Bach 28 November 2022

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

NEW YORK: Consumer intelligence company Talkwalker has named Lokdeep Singh as its new CEO.

Singh was already in the company’s ecosystem, having served as EVP and chief product officer at Talkwalker. As CEO, Singh will focus on company growth, customer experience, and product innovation.

“My biggest priority as CEO is to remain laser-focused on our customers' needs. In everything we do, we are taking steps to ensure our platform provides the deep insights that today’s brands need to get closer to consumers – providing them with the best platform experience and customer service to help them do their jobs better, more efficiently, and more effectively,” Singh said.

Prior to joining Talkwalker, Singh worked at software and tech companies, leading them through strategic product development and innovation and driving growth. Singh was previously GM and SVP of Messaging at Synchronoss, chief product officer at Openware Messaging and was chief innovation officer at Syniverse, among other roles throughout his 20-plus year career.

Singh has his sights set on further establishing Talkwalker’s position, driving growth, and increasing the company’s presence in the U.S. 

“We want to create technology that enables brands to make the right decisions at the right time,” Singh added. “We don’t want to only give brands deep insights, we want to empower them to take advantage of insights in new and exciting ways. [We want to] offer our customers best-in-class AI-enabled insights so they can analyze their market, size up the competition and respond quickly to customers’ ever evolving demands.”

Talkwalker combines AI, social listening, and other data to provide brands with actionable insights, enabling them to better reach their target consumer and maximize profits.

This fall, Talkwalker began a strategic partnership with Khoros, a customer engagement service provider, giving users access to a platform that offers social media management, intelligence and deep listening.


