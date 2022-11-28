Featuring:
-Jennifer Kamienski, EVP, Coyne PR
-Denny Marie Post, Co-President of Nextbite, Lead Director at Vital Farms and Bluestone Lane, Board Member of Travel + Leisure, Libbey Glass and P.F. Chang’s
“PR allows you to punch above your weight class as a brand,” says Nextbite’s Denny Marie-Post, who is also a former CEO of Red Robin. Its unique ability to tell an experiential story better than any other discipline is a key reason.
It also helps that comms pros in the space have proved incredibly adaptable. As Coyne’s Jennifer Kamienski explains to PRWeek’s Gideon Fidelzeid, the incredible impact the pandemic had on the sector necessitated such flexibility. “It’s not just about the food in the restaurant space,” she asserts. “It’s about appealing to all five senses. It’s about the overall experience.”
And she proudly discusses numerous examples of how PR pros in the sector have gotten creative with the reality that people are increasingly accessing restaurant food off-premises. That creativity can also be so simple sometimes. Case in point, a 2015 Red Robin campaign on which Post and Kamienski collaborated. It involved a new fish sandwich, Lent, and an invitation hand delivered to the Vatican for Pope Francis. Check out this podcast to learn more about this inspired initiative.