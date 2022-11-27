The Gen Z Perspective: Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover

Does the vision of Twitter’s new owner make young people more or less likely to use it? We ask jurors at the Campaign US BIG Awards.

Twitter has changed significantly since Elon Musk took over the social media company in late October.

The workforce has been gutted. Account verification was opened up, and then swiftly paused. Banned accounts, including that of former President Donald Trump, have been reinstated.

The changes have caused dozens of brands and major agency groups to pause ad spend on the platform, deeming it to be too risky. The Washington Post reports that more than a third of Twitter’s top 100 advertisers haven’t run ads on the platform in the past two weeks.

Some users have also fled. MIT Technology Review reports that Twitter may have lost more than a million users since Musk took over, although Musk claims its user base has continued to grow.

More conservative users have championed Musk’s vision of turning Twitter into a “digital town square” by allowing speech to flow with fewer restrictions.

With Twitter’s user base divided, and its future up in the air, we asked young jurors at the Campaign US BIG Awards what they think of Musk’s Twitter, and whether changes he has made makes them more or less likely to use it.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com.