‘They think it’s just putting information in an email’ – helping HR understand internal comms
Internal comms pros discussed the difficulties of being grouped with human resources teams, and how to work in harmony with them at this year’s PRWeek Strategic Internal Communications conference.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>