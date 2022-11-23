SKDK names former Schumer comms director Justin Goodman as EVP

Goodman will work in the firm’s DC public affairs practice.

by Ewan Larkin 28 November 2022

Justin Goodman

WASHINGTON: SKDK has hired Justin Goodman as an EVP in the firm’s DC public affairs practice. 

Goodman will support the agency’s corporate, crisis communications and public affairs clients, according to an agency statement. He could not be immediately reached for further comment. 

Prior to joining SKDK, Goodman worked in Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) office. There, he spent nearly a decade as a senior comms adviser to the Senator and the Senate Democratic Caucus, most recently acting as comms director.

As Schumer’s chief spokesman and top comms adviser, Goodman oversaw a 20-person comms team and managed comms around legislation including the Inflation Reduction Act, the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan.

Earlier in his career, Schumer served in comms roles at the New York City Council and the Clinton Initiative. 

Goodman marks the fourth alumni of Senator Schumer’s office at SKDK, following CEO Josh Isay, partner Mike Morey and SVP Jason Kaplan. 

SKDK recently announced that Doug Thornell will replace Isay as the agency’s top executive at the end of the year. Isay will transition into a senior counsel role, advising the firm’s leadership. 

In a statement about Thornell’s promotion, the Stagwell Group agency said it has amassed $90 million in annual revenue.

SKDK recently hired Mariel Sáez as SVP of public affairs in its DC office. At the end of March, vice chair and managing director Hilary Rosen left the agency.


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

BlockFi filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection this week. (Image credit: Getty Images).

BlockFi turns to C Street Advisory Group amid bankruptcy filing

Grogin joined CBS in 2016.

Comms EVP Scott Grogin to exit CBS

Elon Musk has endured a tumultuous start to his ownership of Twitter. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Twitter advertisers exit as brand safety concerns escalate

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

Talkwalker names Lokdeep Singh as CEO

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

Shining a light on the ugliness of anti-Semitism

L-R: Kofi Roberts, writer, Grey Group; Charlotte Bent, associate creative directory, AnalogFolk; Whitney Schneden, creative copywriter, Arts & Letters Creative Co.

The Gen Z Perspective: Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover

OkCupid's Michael Kaye.

The future of storytelling is grounded in data

The campaign aims to make it easier for parents to ask about guns.

How Northwell Health used a tiger to make it easier for parents to ask about guns

Holmes is set to surrender to authorities next April. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

‘Do no harm’ applies to startups, too. Healthcare marketers on harsh prison sentence for Elizabeth Holmes

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning