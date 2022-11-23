SKDK names former Schumer comms director Justin Goodman as EVP

Goodman will work in the firm’s DC public affairs practice.

WASHINGTON: SKDK has hired Justin Goodman as an EVP in the firm’s DC public affairs practice.

Goodman will support the agency’s corporate, crisis communications and public affairs clients, according to an agency statement. He could not be immediately reached for further comment.

Prior to joining SKDK, Goodman worked in Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) office. There, he spent nearly a decade as a senior comms adviser to the Senator and the Senate Democratic Caucus, most recently acting as comms director.

As Schumer’s chief spokesman and top comms adviser, Goodman oversaw a 20-person comms team and managed comms around legislation including the Inflation Reduction Act, the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan.

Earlier in his career, Schumer served in comms roles at the New York City Council and the Clinton Initiative.

Goodman marks the fourth alumni of Senator Schumer’s office at SKDK, following CEO Josh Isay, partner Mike Morey and SVP Jason Kaplan.

SKDK recently announced that Doug Thornell will replace Isay as the agency’s top executive at the end of the year. Isay will transition into a senior counsel role, advising the firm’s leadership.

In a statement about Thornell’s promotion, the Stagwell Group agency said it has amassed $90 million in annual revenue.

SKDK recently hired Mariel Sáez as SVP of public affairs in its DC office. At the end of March, vice chair and managing director Hilary Rosen left the agency.