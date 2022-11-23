Twitter splits with consumer PR AOR Autumn Communications

Autumn Communications started working with Twitter in September, but the partnership ended this month amid turmoil at the social media company.

by Ewan Larkin 23 November 2022

Photo Credit: Getty Images

SAN FRANCISCO: Twitter and consumer PR AOR Autumn Communications have ended their partnership after only two months working together.

A source familiar with the matter said this month that Autumn Communications is no longer working with Twitter. 

A Twitter representative could not be reached to comment on the company’s PR agency relationships. 

Autumn Communications started consumer support for Twitter in September after a competitive pitch process, an agency spokesperson told PRWeek. 

Bruno Solari, associate VP at Autumn Communications, recently shared a post about the agency’s campaign for Twitter called the Swift Report on Taylor Swift's new album Midnights. The initiative tracked data including how many times users have tweeted about Swift over the past decade, as well as during the three days after the pop star’s latest album announcement.  

Since taking over the company, Elon Musk has deprioritized communications in-house. In one of his first orders of business, Musk organized mass layoffs at the company, including nearly completely eliminating the comms function

Twitter previously worked with Golin as its consumer AOR, but that relationship had been over for years, according to an agency spokesperson. 

Autumn Communications, based in New York, also has an office in Los Angeles. The agency has worked with clients including Amazon, Chamberlain Coffee, Expedia, Lyft, IMDb and Instacart, according to its website.


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Balenciaga pulls campaign and apologises after backlash

Balenciaga pulls campaign and apologises after backlash

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Twitter splits with consumer PR AOR Autumn Communications

6 brands cook up Thanksgiving 2022 campaigns

6 brands cook up Thanksgiving 2022 campaigns

The campaign aims to educate the public about the disease and its effects.

Believe It! PSA campaign aims to boost understanding of sickle cell disease

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Spring stepped into her current role in March.

Weber Shandwick chief reputation officer Micho Spring to step down

Simpson was most recently at Under Armour.

Under Armour’s Blake Simpson joins Adtalem Global Education

Ranchie aspires to become a bottle of Hidden Valley.

Watch out, Elf on the Shelf: Hidden Valley Ranch’s ‘Ranch on a Branch’ sells out in 10 hours

Pelosi (left, with Daly) was elected the first female Speaker of the House in 2007.

Lessons from a legendary leader: How Nancy Pelosi helped shape public sentiment

Maine is in the middle of a 'loneliness crisis,' according to the organization.

Maine health system asks How Are You in fight against loneliness