Weber Shandwick chief reputation officer Micho Spring to step down

Spring has worked at Weber since 1992.

by Diana Bradley 22 November 2022

Spring stepped into her current role in March.

BOSTON: Weber Shandwick chief reputation officer Micho Spring is planning to step down at the end of the year.

Spring will continue in an of counsel role to the agency, and will “channel her energies” on more focused consulting, her service on boards and other civic pursuits, she said.

The Interpublic Group firm is not planning to replace Spring in the corporate reputation officer role, an agency spokesperson said.

“I am eternally grateful for the opportunities Weber Shandwick has given me to support clients on the front lines of so many consequential moments — American Airlines on 9/11, the Boston Athletic Association and MIT after the Boston Marathon bombings, the Yawkey Foundation during the long process that led to the sale of the Red Sox, and many others,” Spring said via email. “We branded and launched the Health Connector and edX, each revolutions in their own right, and helped clients navigate seismic societal changes ranging from the social media revolution to the global pandemic.” 

She noted that she looks forward to watching Weber Shandwick’s continued success.

Spring joined Weber Shandwick in 1992, but stepped into her current role in March. During her three decades at the agency, she established and expanded the firm’s Boston office and built Weber Shandwick’s corporate practice into a global powerhouse, according to a statement. 

In March, Weber Shandwick appointed Chris Deri as chief corporate affairs officer and president of its C-suite advisory service.

“There are leaders in our industry who have made incredible contributions to the profession, and then there is [Spring], who was a true pioneer in defining the value that strategic communications can deliver to organizations writ large,” said Gail Heimann, CEO of Weber Shandwick, in an emailed statement. “[Spring] is one of the foremost experts on corporate reputation and its direct link to business success, and we are so grateful to have had her as a guiding force. As a longtime colleague and friend, I wish [Spring] all the best as she shifts focus to her own consulting as well as civic and board pursuits.”

 Previously, Spring led Boston Telecommunications Company for six years as its CEO. She also served for four years as deputy mayor of Boston under Mayor Kevin White after working for several years in New York City government. Spring has also managed political and advocacy campaigns, and in 2021 was appointed by Boston Mayor Michelle Wu to her transition committee.

In 2021, Weber Shandwick posted a revenue increase of 4.9% globally to $872 million and a revenue jump of 5% in the U.S. to $520 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022.


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Spring stepped into her current role in March.

Weber Shandwick chief reputation officer Micho Spring to step down

Simpson was most recently at Under Armour.

Under Armour’s Blake Simpson joins Adtalem Global Education

Ranchie aspires to become a bottle of Hidden Valley.

Watch out, Elf on the Shelf: Hidden Valley Ranch’s ‘Ranch on a Branch’ sells out in 10 hours

Pelosi (left, with Daly) was elected the first female Speaker of the House in 2007.

Lessons from a legendary leader: How Nancy Pelosi helped shape public sentiment

Maine is in the middle of a 'loneliness crisis,' according to the organization.

Maine health system asks How Are You in fight against loneliness

Marina Filippelli is Orci's CEO.

Brands can be better Latiné allies by embracing what matters to us

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Taylor said she had been thinking about launching a similar offering for years.

Real Chemistry, 21Grams launch discipline to bridge gaming and healthcare

Kane is a veteran of the PRSA and Aflac.

Center for International Private Enterprise hires Laura Kane as CCO

Twitter's staff is reportedly one-third of its pre-Musk size. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Padilla recommends clients pause Twitter activity