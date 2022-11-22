Under Armour’s Blake Simpson joins Adtalem Global Education

Simpson will be responsible for the company’s global corporate comms, including sustainability.

CHICAGO: Adtalem Global Education has hired Blake Simpson as SVP and chief communications officer, effective on December 5.

“Over the past few years, I had several watershed moments as I watched our global playground pivot and change in ways I never imagined possible. All the while I would ask myself ‘What can I do? How can I put my talents to work for something bigger?’” Simpson said via Linkedin. “I knew the next chapter called for using my career in a more powerful way than ever before, and I found my answer in Adtalem.”

In the newly created role, Simpson will oversee Adtalem’s global corporate comms, including investor, government, media relations and sustainability, according to a company statement.

“Through the work, I will support Adtalem in their focus on empowering a diverse learner population to achieve their goals and make inspiring contributions to their communities,” Simpson added.

Simpson and an AdTalem spokesperson could not be immediately reached for additional comment.

Most recently, Simpson served as Under Armour's SVP of corporate comms. There, she developed the brand’s global comms and event strategy. An Under Armour representative could not be reached for comment on Simpson’s replacement.

Simpson, a 2021 PRWeek Hall of Femme honoree, also previously worked as VP of public affairs, comms, corporate social responsibility and digital content at CKE Restaurants. Earlier in her career, she held senior comms roles at Old Navy, Levi Strauss & Co. and Yahoo.

Adtalem helps provide professional talent to the healthcare industry, partnering with organizations to address future workforce needs and empower career development.

In its fiscal Q1 2023, which ended on September 30, Adtalem posted net income of $2.2 million, up from a loss of $58 million in the prior year. Revenue increased 22.7% to $354.6 million.