WPP agency lands energy client

WPP-owned financial PR specialist Buchanan has been appointed on a retainer to provide PR and financial comms advice to Oracle Power, a developer of green hydrogen.

Buchanan replaces St Brides Partners as AIM-listed Oracle Power’s PR agency. It did not have to pitch for the account. PRWeek understands the new client came on board via a recommendation from sources close to the Dubai royal family, due to Buchanan’s work in the Middle East.

The agency has been tasked with raising Oracle’s profile with capital market audiences, including investors, analysts and traders in the UK and Middle East.

The company’s work to develop green hydrogen is one of the areas Buchanan will focus on. Oracle is working to create Pakistan’s first green hydrogen production facility, in a joint venture with His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum.

Bobby Morse, senior partner at Buchanan, is leading the team on the new account, which includes Oonagh Reidy, director, and Abigail Gilchrist, associate. Morse is reporting directly to Naheed Memon, chief executive of Oracle Power.

Buchanan’s offering of financial stakeholder engagement, which includes comms, ESG and creative design, “provides significant profile leverage to our clients”, according to Morse.

Oracle is the latest addition to the roster of more than 80 clients Buchanan works with on a retained. It joins a number from the energy sector, such as Velocys, InfraBalance New Energy, Gore Street Energy Storage Fund, Bluefield Solar and i(x) Net Zero.

Commenting on the account win, Morse told PRWeek: “Oracle Power is making rapid progress in developing its asset base, particularly with green hydrogen, which will become an important contributor to global net zero targets. Buchanan is delighted to assist Oracle on its mission to become a leading global producer of hydrogen.”