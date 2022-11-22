Watch out, Elf on the Shelf: Hidden Valley Ranch’s ‘Ranch on a Branch’ sells out in 10 hours

After an earned media-driven campaign, it’s already being resold on eBay for hundreds of dollars.

OAKLAND, CA: Hidden Valley Ranch’s “Ranch on a Branch” boxed set, a spoof on Elf on the Shelf, sold out within 10 hours of launching.

The limited-edition $30 item includes a stuffed plushie Hidden Valley Ranch named Ranchie and an illustrated storybook depicting the main character's dream to become a real bottle of Hidden Valley Ranch. It launched on November 14 at www.hiddenvalley.com and, in honor of the collectible, Hidden Valley Ranch donated $30,000 to Feeding America to help provide 300,000 meals to people facing hunger this holiday season.

Some consumers who were lucky enough to grab the item are already selling it on eBay for hundreds of dollars.

MullenLowe PR has been assisting Hidden Valley Ranch with this campaign. Lauren Brennan, an SVP and group account director in MullenLowe PR’s Boston office, was unable to confirm how many “Ranch on a Branch” products were sold.

MullenLowe came up with the idea for Ranchie in June. The main elements behind the strategy were data, creativity and culture.

The firm did a deep dive into ranch superfans and what excites them, how they interact with brands and how they like to receive information.

“They like getting new, innovative points of engagement, they like collaboration, they love the idea of having a brand do something that is tangible that they can get their hands on,” Brennan said. “Then we looked at culture and the conversations people are having.”

The main aim of this campaign, said Brennan, is to bring joy to consumers.

“News cycles have been a lot,” she said. “This is something uplifting and joyful that people can use their imaginations with and have a lot of fun with.”

Hidden Valley Ranch used PR to drive this promotion, getting word out about Ranch on a Branch through media relations and on its owned Instagram, YouTube and Twitter channels.

The item was covered by NBC, ABC, Today, CBS, Food and Wine and Parade, among other outlets.

Hidden Valley Ranch even got a response from Elf on the Shelf deeming the condiment as the most popular dressing in the North Pole.

“It was great Elf on the Shelf allowed us to have a little fun with it,” said Brennan.

Budget information for this campaign was not disclosed.