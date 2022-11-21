Real Chemistry, 21Grams launch discipline to bridge gaming and healthcare

The offering is inspired by 21Grams VP and strategy director Devon Taylor’s postpartum experience.

by Ewan Larkin 21 November 2022

Taylor said she had been thinking about launching a similar offering for years.

SAN FRANCISCO: Real Chemistry brand 21Grams has created a gaming service titled 21Gaming. 

Devon Taylor, 21Grams VP and strategy director, who had been thinking about launching a practice similar to 21Gaming for a “very long time,” described her postpartum experience as a “springboard” for the new offering. 

In a Real Chemistry blog post, Taylor detailed how gaming has evolved into a tool that she uses daily in her battle with anxiety, particularly after the birth of her youngest son Harrison in April 2021. 

After reviewing Real Chemistry’s clients and their patients, and finding “they were over-indexing as gamers by up to 200% more than the general population,” the agency decided to construct a formal gaming discipline. In doing so, Real Chemistry and 21Grams aim to “transform healthcare experiences for patients worldwide,” Taylor wrote. 

“Gaming is therapy. Gaming improves health outcomes. That’s really what we’re trying to drive home,” Taylor told PRWeek.

21Gaming works with clients on four primary areas: game development, advertising, accessibility and storytelling. 

“Streaming is a huge part of all of those [aforementioned areas] in terms driving people and getting distribution out there, as well as partnership with advocacies and charities.” 

During her time at JDRF International, Taylor helped start up the company’s charity streaming program Game2Give, which helps raise money to fight type 1 diabetes. 

Taylor works closely with Bear Collins, SVP and creative technology director at 21Grams, and Andrew Magrini, VP and senior strategy director. On each activation, she has a support team of nearly 20 staffers, pulled from various 21Grams departments. 

Real Chemistry saw revenue surge 35% in the U.S. in 2021 to $439 million, including organic growth of 31%, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022. Globally, revenue increased by 36% to $475 million last year. 

The San Francisco-based firm recently said in a statement that it is on track to hit more than 20% organic growth this year.


