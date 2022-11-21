Center for International Private Enterprise hires Laura Kane as CCO

WASHINGTON: The Center for International Private Enterprise has hired Laura Kane as its chief communications officer.

Kane started in the role last week and reports to executive director Andrew Wilson. The chief communications officer role is newly created.

“We are all shifting business models and comms is becoming increasingly important, especially for a purpose-driven organization,” said Kane of why the role was created. “They are looking to strengthen their communications division and bring greater awareness to the organization and its programs.”

Founded by President Ronald Reagan in 1983, CIPE is one of the four core institutes of the National Endowment for Democracy, and an affiliate of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. It aims to strengthen democracy around the globe through private enterprise and market-oriented reform and has worked with business leaders, policymakers and civil society to build the institutions vital to a democratic society. CIPE’s key program areas include enterprise ecosystems, democratic governance, business advocacy and anti-corruption and ethics.

CIPE has more than 200 projects on the ground, including grants with local partners, in over 80 countries to help build those institutions, according to its website.

Most recently, Kane was the National Association of Insurance Commissioners’ director of communications for four years. Her replacement there has not yet been named.

Before that, Kane was chief communications officer at the Public Relations Society of America. Previously, she worked at risk management and insurance broking firm Marsh as SVP and global head of media relations and external affairs. Prior, Kane was VP of corporate communications at Aflac, and she also worked as SVP of communications at the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce and at ABC Television’s multimedia group.