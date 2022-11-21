Padilla recommends clients pause Twitter activity

The PR agency says it needs more confidence in Twitter’s direction.

MINNEAPOLIS: Padilla is encouraging its clients to pause their organic and paid activities on Twitter indefinitely, until the agency has more clarity and confidence in the social media platform’s direction.

In a blog posted to Padilla’s website on Monday, the firm’s SVP of channels, Rosalie Morton, explained the decision, saying its clients have already been impersonated on the platform. Morton leads Padilla’s social media, media relations and paid media teams.

Since Elon Musk took ownership of Twitter in late October, the stability and safety of the platform has been a concern among users. Misinformation has infiltrated the social media network, Morton wrote.

One major change Musk implemented was charging $7.99 per month to allow users to purchase its Blue subscription service, which lets users pay for a verification check mark. However, that led users to impersonate brands and famous people.

“Immediately imposter handles emerged for two of our clients,” wrote Morton. “Luckily our Twitter rep was still employed there and helped us shut them down.”

The company’s headcount has also been significantly reduced, with Musk laying off staffers and many others leaving on their own accord. Twitter’s employee base has shrunk to about 33% of its pre-Musk size.

It is because of these issues that Padilla is recommending that most of its clients pause activities on Twitter. However, Padilla said its clients should have a marketing strategy focused on Twitter — i.e. in the B2B technology space — to continue being present on the platform.

“Brand safety is our first priority. Right now, Twitter is not stable enough to be safe for the majority of brands,” wrote Morton. “We hope to be back tweeting when the dust settles and a clear vision for the platform emerges.”

Omnicom Media Group is also advising its clients to pause Twitter advertising spend, according to an internal memo first reported by The Verge, joining IPG Mediabrands as the latest big ad buyer to pull back from the platform. A number of brands have also said they are halting activities on Twitter.

Padilla posted 2% growth last year to $36.6 million, all in the U.S., according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022.

The firm operates in seven cities in the U.S. through its family of brands, which includes Shift, FoodMinds, Joe Smith and SMS Research Advisors. As an Avenir Global company and a founding member of the Worldcom Public Relations Group, the agency provides services to clients through 155 offices worldwide.