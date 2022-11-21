H+K splattered with fake oil in Extinction Rebellion protest
Extinction Rebellion splattered fake oil over the London office of PR agency Hill+Knowlton today as part of a series of protests in the capital targeting organisations with "links to the fossil fuel industry".
