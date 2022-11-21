Lexington hires head of brand and medical comms
UK strategic comms consultancy Lexington has appointed Sally Donovan-Smith – a healthcare comms stalwart who has worked at Sanofi, Novartis and agency-side at Chandler Chicco – as head of brand and medical communications.
