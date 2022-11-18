Carve Communications plants flag in New York

MIAMI: Tech and startup PR firm Carve Communications has opened up a New York office.

Leading the New York team is account director Nicole Brief. She reports to EVP and MD Scott Goldberg.

The new office is based in Midtown Manhattan, right in the middle of the biggest U.S. media landscape. It also gives the agency space to meet with New York clients and recruit fresh talent.

“We’re now capable of having more of a connection with New York City-based media now that we’re all able to be in person,” said David Barkoe, founder and CEO of Carve Communications. “And I think it will allow us to generate new business from the New York City and tri-state area.”

The New York office opened at the end of September. It is the first physical space the agency has operated out of since the COVID-19 pandemic started. It previously had an office in Miami, where it’s based.

Carve has grown its staff from nine to 23 employees over the past two years. Seven of those workers live in the tri-state area, making now the right time to open the office, Barkoe said.

Carve will remain an entirely remote operation, leaving employees to decide how often they use the office. Barkoe emphasized the need to give New York employees a place to work outside of cramped apartments, coffee shops and WeWork offices. He added that the space is essential for employees that travel to the city and for holding meetings with clients based in the tri-state area.

“My belief is that you build culture by giving the team the freedom to build the culture, vs. trying to force it on them,” he said.

Carve works with New York clients including Skit.ai, a company that outfits call centers with AI voice tech, and Aescape, a tech company focused on the massage therapy industry.

Brief and her New York team also lead work for Upper Deck, a trading card and memorabilia producer. Alongside its new office, Carve announced AOR wins for Upper Deck, OTT platform Quickplay, industrial manufacturer Zetwerk, kids’ electric rideable manufacturer Droyd and employee scheduling platform Voilà!