Most brands have evolved over the past two decades, but few have evolved as much as those in the modern luxury space. Having spent many years focusing on an older customer via traditional media, today’s luxury brands are often targeting a different customer using a dramatically different media strategy.
This has required a mindset shift, as Ken McConomy, head of global PR at Jaguar and Land Rover, explained at PR Week’s recent Measurement Conference.
“We’re transforming PR and the way we measure it,” he said in a wide-ranging conversation with Scott Newton, global insights strategic director at Cision, which highlighted JLR’s PR strategy evolution. “In the old ways, the car was the star. We would target anybody writing about cars. For one global launch, we took 1,500 car journalists to the South of France; I chartered seven flights.”
“Eighty percent of the media we were looking after back then were giving us 20% of what we really wanted,” McConomy said. “Our KPIs included the number of front covers we got.”
Today, by comparison, the brand is far more targetted in the publications and journalists it works with, a result of its partnership with Cision which transformed both its broader PR approach and how its impact is measured.
“We worked closely with JLR and PR leaders in 20+ markets to collate a modern, luxury reading list that covers all of its target markets,” said Newton. That streamlined approach is being put into action; one recent launch in Napa, California, involved about 260 journalists; a planned event in March 2023 will see 100 writers and influencers involved.
Broader customer base
While its focus has narrowed to fewer journalists, its target consumer audience has broadened significantly. Historically, Jaguar was an old-fashioned, British brand with a 70-year-old average customer. Today, one of its key media partners is Attitude magazine, with Jaguar Land Rover sponsoring its annual Attitude Awards and creating branded content.
“We’re working with the biggest and most influential LGBTQ+ publications because they have very engaged followers who are affluent with a creative mindset,” McConomy said. “They are very influential across entertainment and fashion.”
The brand has identified 600 key titles across 25 countries within four key categories, with the biggest change being a shift away from only targetting automotive media. While these journalists are still crucial to the brand, the business also now targets three other areas.
First up, business media is important, with many customers reading the Financial Times or the Wall Street Journal and reputation management being a key part of the PR team’s work. Technology titles have also become much more important to the brand, while, perhaps most surprisingly, non-automotive lifestyle journalists and influencers make up 40% of those invited to launches.
Additionally, the KPIs used by the brand have changed. “We’ve put the sledgehammer of scale back into the toolbox and the scalpel has come out,” McConomy said. “We’ve signed up to getting less media. Our reach will go down, but it will be the right audience.”
The PR and marketing teams are now more closely aligned. “There’s a big focus on sentiment, message delivery, onward activity and website traffic. There’s a measurement approach in response to changing communications.”
Data-led shift
This cultural, transformational change is driven by data. “We pour over customer research, our client’s passions, their past-times, what other luxury items they’re consuming, whatever they’re reading and how,” McConomy said. “We’re tracking where, when, and who we’re advertising to, and how effective it is.
“Cision’s monitoring and analytics platform informs us, it helps us create better ideas and build more effective campaigns.”
The ‘modern luxury mindset’ that Jaguar Land Rover is evolving into means reimagining the brand. This includes embracing more bespoke storytelling, such as imaginative events that don’t necessarily focus only on the cars.
The use of data is not just driving external communications but helping the comms team sell the business value of PR internally. “The perennial problem we all face is proving that PR pays,” McConomy said. “In the past we used to say ‘take our word for it’ but that doesn’t work anymore - even if you’ve proved yourself over many years.”
The team is looking at data every week to understand PR’s impact. “Are people buying a 150k car because they’ve seen a review, or seen some great PR?” McConomy said. “That’s what we’re trying to prove to our finance colleagues. It’s early days but, so far, it’s working for us.”