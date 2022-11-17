Since the COVID-19 pandemic brought us to a halt, business and society have collided like never before, generating an increase in brands’ commitments to their communities. This dramatic rise in corporate purpose happened against a backdrop of significant economic growth and progress. BPI President Andrew Bleeker explains the pressure purposeful leaders face amid the looming economic, political, and regulatory landscape. Critically, we discuss how to connect purpose initiatives to business ROI before budgets are cut.
Can corporate purpose survive recession?
