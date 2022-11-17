CCO Alan VanderMolen exits SC Johnson

VanderMolen worked at the company since March 2020.

by Diana Bradley 17 November 2022

VanderMolen has also worked at Edelman and WE.

RACINE, WI: SC Johnson chief communications officer Alan VanderMolen has left the company. 

“I can confirm that I departed a couple weeks ago,” he said. “I am looking forward to getting to some warm weather, enjoying the holidays and getting back to work in the new year.”

VanderMolen declined further comment about his departure or the company’s communications team. A spokesperson from SC Johnson was not immediately available for comment.

VanderMolen joined SC Johnson in March 2020. He replaced Kelly Semrau, who held the title SVP of global corporate affairs, communication and sustainability. 

Before that, VanderMolen was international president of WE Communications, working out of London and Singapore. Prior to WE, VanderMolen had a 13-year stint at Edelman in roles including vice chair of DJE Holdings, president and CEO of Edelman’s global practices and diversified insights businesses and president of Asia-Pacific. He has also worked at Burson-Marsteller, now BCW, where he also worked for 13 years. 

Privately held SC Johnson’s brands include Glade, Pledge, Mr Muscle, Raid, Ziploc, Scrubbing Bubbles, Windex, Shout, Mrs Meyers, Babyganics, Method and Ecover, among others.


