UnitedHealthcare hires Emil Hill as comms SVP for government programs

WASHINGTON: UnitedHealthcare, part of the UnitedHealth Group, has brought on Emil Hill as SVP of communications for government programs.

Hill wrote about his new role on LinkedIn, explaining that he is excited “to help people live healthier lives and make the healthcare system work better for everyone.” He was not immediately available for further comment.

In August, Hill was named EVP of culture, equity, inclusion, reputation and risk for Powell Tate. He also co-led The Weber Shandwick Collective’s recently expanded culture, equity and inclusion client offering with Nadine Redd Blackburn, EVP of CEI, behavior and systemic change for United Minds.

Redd Blackburn will continue to lead the culture, equity and inclusion discipline with key support from leaders within The Weber Shandwick Collective, a spokesperson told PRWeek.

Management consultancy United Minds and public affairs firm Powell Tate sit within The Weber Shandwick Collective, which also houses Weber Shandwick, Revive, Resolute Digital, Flipside, ThatLot, KRC Research and Cappuccino.

Hill worked at Weber Shandwick for more than 16 years and was previously EVP of client experience for Powell Tate and Weber Shandwick.

“[Hill] has been part of the Weber Shandwick team for over 16 years and throughout this time, he has helped guide many of our most fundamental policies, including his most recent work within the culture, equity and inclusion space,” said Weber Shandwick North America CEO Joy Farber Kolo in an emailed statement. “We are grateful for his partnership and his energy, and we wish him much success in his new role.”

UnitedHealth Group is a Fortune 5 health giant that operates in health benefits and insurance through its UnitedHealthcare arm and pharmacy benefits and healthcare operator via Optum. UnitedHealthcare plays in all areas of insurance, from government-subsidized schemes to commercial. Optum operates surgery centers, clinics, doctor practices and its pharmacy benefit management company, OptumRx. The overall group’s Q3 profits soared 28%.