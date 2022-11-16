Market Enginuity launches podcast-focused spinoff

Called Soundrise, it will help advertisers reach some of the biggest podcasts.

PHOENIX, AZ: Market Enginuity, a company known for mission-driven sponsorship sales for public media, has launched a brand focused specifically on the podcast industry.

Called Soundrise, the alliance of nonprofit and independent podcast networks also seeks to connect values-aligned advertisers with podcasters. In the process, advertisers will be able to reach audiences who listen to many of the nation's biggest podcasts, including This American Life and The Moth.

"We have always been champions of independent mission-driven media," said Soundrise CEO Harry Clark in an email. "Soundrise builds on our roots of working with nonprofit organizations and independent producers making premium audio."

Soundrise provides podcast creators with sales, marketing and operational support. It is a spinoff of Market Enginuity's podcast group, which is a team of podcast advertising experts.

"We decided to stand up and challenge the current ecosystem by ensuring that independent voices that might otherwise face economic disadvantages from this consolidation still have the opportunity to grow and thrive," Clark added. "Advertisers need to reach brand-safe, premium audio at scale, but much of the industry's response and buying protocols lead toward transactional media buying, and we believe there is a better way."

Soundrise will focus on the podcasting business while Market Enginuity will continue to focus on driving revenue for public media partners.