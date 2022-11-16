PRWeek Healthcare & Pharma Communications Awards: chair of judges named as deadline nears

Katy McMillan, senior director, global corporate affairs & sustainability at AstraZeneca, has been named as the chair of judges as PRWeek's prestigious Healthcare & Pharma Communications Awards.

by PRWeek UK staff 17 November 2022

Katy McMillan, chair of judges this year

The standard entry deadline is 25 November, with a late-entry deadline of 26 January 2023.

The Awards, now in their third year, recognise the best agencies, in-house teams, campaigns and individuals in the fast-growing healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. Click here to enter.

Given the spate of mergers and acquisitions deals among healthcare and pharma comms agencies, a new category of Best Healthcare Agency M&A Deal has been added (see a full list of categories below).

The Awards cover entries from across the EMEA region.

Katy McMillan has held a number of roles at AstraZeneca since joining the pharma firm in 2016. She previously worked agency-side at Edelman and in government comms roles in Australia.

McMillan said: “I’m really looking forward to chairing the 2022 PRWeek Healthcare & Pharma Awards and recognising the brilliance and creativity of many of my peers across the industry.

"The COVID-19 pandemic placed the healthcare sector centre stage, with PR and communications professionals playing a critical role in the crisis. As we emerge from the pandemic, our function continues to be recognised as a strategic lever in addressing new and existing healthcare challenges.

"It’s an exciting time to be part of the healthcare industry, communicating our sector’s role in ensuring a healthy and sustainable future for people, society and the planet.”

PRWeek UK editor John Harrington said: "We're delighted to have a comms professional of Katy's calibre to chair this year's awards.

"Healthcare and pharma comms are on the up, and are more important than ever - and we want to recognise the best of the best. Enter PRWeek's Healthcare & Pharma Comms Awards to be acknowledged as a leader in the field among clients, would-be employees and your peers, while giving your team a much-needed boost."

For more details and to enter, click here. Any questions, please email rob.archer-smith@haymarket.com.

Full list of categories

Campaign/Project Categories

  • Best Healthcare Product Launch
  • Best Pharmaceutical Product Launch (OTC)
  • Best Pharmaceutical Product Launch (non-OTC)
  • Best Healthcare/Pharma Crisis Comms Response
  • Best Public Health Awareness Campaign
  • Best Use of Content in a Healthcare/Pharma Campaign
  • Best Use of Media Relations in a Healthcare/Pharma Campaign
  • Best Use of Public Affairs in a Healthcare/Pharma Campaign
  • Best Use of Social Media and/or Influencers in a Healthcare/Pharma Campaign

Individual Categories

  • Best Healthcare/Pharma Comms Professional (agency)
  • Healthcare/Pharma Comms Newcomer of the Year
  • Best Healthcare/Pharma Comms Professional (in-house)

Team/Agency Categories

  • Best Healthcare/Pharma Comms Agency
  • Best Healthcare/Pharma In-house Comms Team
  • Best Healthcare Agency Merger & Acquisition Deal

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Latest

'Too earnest as opposed to entertaining' – PRWeek Xmas panel: Waitrose, Amazon, Co-op

'Too earnest as opposed to entertaining' – PRWeek Xmas panel: Waitrose, Amazon, Co-op

Dortmund fans display banners demanding a boycott of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar during the German first division Bundesliga football match (Ina Fassbender/Getty Images)

Boycott Qatar 'blackout' protest kicks off

A protest against Partygate in Parliament Square (photo Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Exclusive: Ethics lessons ahead for government comms in bid to win trust

Simon Baugh, chief executive of the GCS, and former prime minister Liz Truss

GCS hits back against comms ‘blame game’

Katy McMillan, chair of judges this year

PRWeek Healthcare & Pharma Communications Awards: chair of judges named as deadline nears

Hanbury bolsters EU public affairs team with hires and promotions

Hanbury bolsters EU public affairs team with hires and promotions

(L-R) Danny Rogers, Derya Filiz and Cadence Woodland

‘My most important relationship is my own C-suite’ - Why measurement matters for internal comms

(L to R) Liam Herbert, chair of the public affairs board executive committee at PRCA; Harry Rich, Registrar of Consultant Lobbyists; Jon Gerlis, PR and policy manager, CIPR

PRCA and CIPR clash with Registrar of Consultant Lobbyists

Exclusive: Cabinet Office comms team slashed by 55 per cent

Exclusive: Cabinet Office comms team slashed by 55 per cent

Co-op shuns Christmas TV ad race in favour of Instagram

Co-op shuns Christmas TV ad race in favour of Instagram

Latest Articles

Hot Right Now