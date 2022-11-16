PRWeek Healthcare & Pharma Communications Awards: chair of judges named as deadline nears

Katy McMillan, senior director, global corporate affairs & sustainability at AstraZeneca, has been named as the chair of judges as PRWeek's prestigious Healthcare & Pharma Communications Awards.

The standard entry deadline is 25 November, with a late-entry deadline of 26 January 2023.

The Awards, now in their third year, recognise the best agencies, in-house teams, campaigns and individuals in the fast-growing healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. Click here to enter.

Given the spate of mergers and acquisitions deals among healthcare and pharma comms agencies, a new category of Best Healthcare Agency M&A Deal has been added (see a full list of categories below).

The Awards cover entries from across the EMEA region.

Katy McMillan has held a number of roles at AstraZeneca since joining the pharma firm in 2016. She previously worked agency-side at Edelman and in government comms roles in Australia.

McMillan said: “I’m really looking forward to chairing the 2022 PRWeek Healthcare & Pharma Awards and recognising the brilliance and creativity of many of my peers across the industry.

"The COVID-19 pandemic placed the healthcare sector centre stage, with PR and communications professionals playing a critical role in the crisis. As we emerge from the pandemic, our function continues to be recognised as a strategic lever in addressing new and existing healthcare challenges.

"It’s an exciting time to be part of the healthcare industry, communicating our sector’s role in ensuring a healthy and sustainable future for people, society and the planet.”

PRWeek UK editor John Harrington said: "We're delighted to have a comms professional of Katy's calibre to chair this year's awards.



"Healthcare and pharma comms are on the up, and are more important than ever - and we want to recognise the best of the best. Enter PRWeek's Healthcare & Pharma Comms Awards to be acknowledged as a leader in the field among clients, would-be employees and your peers, while giving your team a much-needed boost."

Full list of categories

Campaign/Project Categories

Best Healthcare Product Launch

Best Pharmaceutical Product Launch (OTC)

Best Pharmaceutical Product Launch (non-OTC)

Best Healthcare/Pharma Crisis Comms Response

Best Public Health Awareness Campaign

Best Use of Content in a Healthcare/Pharma Campaign

Best Use of Media Relations in a Healthcare/Pharma Campaign

Best Use of Public Affairs in a Healthcare/Pharma Campaign

Best Use of Social Media and/or Influencers in a Healthcare/Pharma Campaign

Individual Categories

Best Healthcare/Pharma Comms Professional (agency)

Healthcare/Pharma Comms Newcomer of the Year

Best Healthcare/Pharma Comms Professional (in-house)

Team/Agency Categories