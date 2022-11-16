GCS hits back against comms ‘blame game’
Simon Baugh, chief executive of the Government Communication Service, has denied that comms was culpable for the disastrous reception given to the doomed mini-budget during the ill-fated premiership of Liz Truss.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>