Movers & Shakers: Edelman, Purple PR, Sling & Stone, and more

Edelman has named Amanda Koh to lead the company’s technology sector in Singapore. With nearly two decades of experience across consumer and enterprise technology and telecommunications companies, Koh will build on the agency’s technology sector capability and expertise. She will report into Julia Wei, CEO of Edelman Singapore.

Global car sharing marketplace Turo has appointed Sling & Stone as its Australian agency of record. Turo is the latest tech addition to Sling & Stone’s client roster, which also includes women’s health tech Evie, AI solution Dataiku, HR platform HiBob and sustainability management solution Equilibrium.

Italian luxury label Giuseppe Zanotti has appointed Purple to manage the brand’s Hong Kong communications.

Katja Sassi-Bucsit is Uniplan’s new communication lead. A veteran in the communications industry, prior to this role, Sassi-Bucsit has worked in various leadership roles in Mainland in the management team of Vok Dams China. Sassi-Bucsit will report directly to the Europe CEO Rüdiger Maeßen and work in close quarters with the entire management board and group CEO Christian Zimmermann as well as with the managing director for China, Sonny Shen.

Scott Pritchett has joined Icon Agency as senior art director from VMLY&R where he was senior art director. He has been internationally recognised at One Show, Spikes, the Webby Awards and AWARD and is an AWARD School alumnus (2014). He began his career at 303 Mullen Lowe and moved to Dentsu in 2018. As part of his role, Pritchett will oversee the design and art direction of Icon’s creative projects. His appointment accentuates Icon’s offering of creative and integrated services across the board.