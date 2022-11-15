‘Corn Kid’ inspires a-maize-ing Reynolds Wrap Thanksgiving meal

Viral food trends also led the maker of foil products to come up with two other unique recipes for the holiday.

LAKE FOREST, IL: Want a “Corn Kid”-themed Thanksgiving meal this year?

Reynolds Wrap has come up with a recipe, called It’s Corn! Turkey, that involves crusting a turkey with a cornmeal topping, serving it with corn cereal and plenty of buttered corn on the cob.

The maker of foil products was inspired by the “Corn Kid,” real name Tariq, who took the internet by storm this summer after he declared his love for corn in a Recess Therapy video that went viral on Instagram and TikTok.

TikTok users also turned the interview into content including an original song.

The “Corn Kid” has worked with brands such as Chipotle, MrBeast Burger and was even crowned South Dakota’s “corn-bassador.”

Reynolds Wrap has also come up with two other unique turkey recipes that are a twist on the year’s biggest viral food trends: a recipe for a Turkey Board, which takes inspiration from the recent butter board-mania; and a recipe for Pasta Chip Turkey.

The 2022 Reynolds Wrap #TrendingTurkeys recipes, which use Reynolds Wrap Heavy Duty Foil, can be found on ReynoldsBrands.com. ICF Next is supporting this effort.

This isn’t the first time a brand has jumped on popular TikTok food crazes. Last month, Hellmann’s created a page on its website dedicated to viral TikTok recipes that use its mayonnaise as a key ingredient.