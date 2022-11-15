‘Corn Kid’ inspires a-maize-ing Reynolds Wrap Thanksgiving meal

Viral food trends also led the maker of foil products to come up with two other unique recipes for the holiday.

by Diana Bradley 15 November 2022

Corn Kid: Still inspiring recipes.

LAKE FOREST, IL: Want a “Corn Kid”-themed Thanksgiving meal this year?

Reynolds Wrap has come up with a recipe, called It’s Corn! Turkey, that involves crusting a turkey with a cornmeal topping, serving it with corn cereal and plenty of buttered corn on the cob.

The maker of foil products was inspired by the “Corn Kid,” real name Tariq, who took the internet by storm this summer after he declared his love for corn in a Recess Therapy video that went viral on Instagram and TikTok. 

TikTok users also turned the interview into content including an original song.

The “Corn Kid” has worked with brands such as Chipotle, MrBeast Burger and was even crowned South Dakota’s “corn-bassador.”

Reynolds Wrap has also come up with two other unique turkey recipes that are a twist on the year’s biggest viral food trends: a recipe for a Turkey Board, which takes inspiration from the recent butter board-mania; and a recipe for Pasta Chip Turkey.

The 2022 Reynolds Wrap #TrendingTurkeys recipes, which use Reynolds Wrap Heavy Duty Foil, can be found on ReynoldsBrands.com. ICF Next is supporting this effort.  

This isn’t the first time a brand has jumped on popular TikTok food crazes. Last month, Hellmann’s created a page on its website dedicated to viral TikTok recipes that use its mayonnaise as a key ingredient. 


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Which brand has the best World Cup 2022 spot?

Which brand has the best World Cup 2022 spot?

Corn Kid: Still inspiring recipes.

‘Corn Kid’ inspires a-maize-ing Reynolds Wrap Thanksgiving meal

L-R: TikTok influencers Florin Vitan and Alessia Lanza. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Struggling to monetize on Reels, creators look to Shorts and TikTok

Believe it or not, journalists can be annoying, too. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

12 ways journalists p*ss off PR people

PRWeek/PR Talent Salary Survey open for responses

PRWeek/PR Talent Salary Survey open for responses

Image credit: Workable

Diversity Marketing Consortium teams up with Workable

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

Issuer Direct acquires Newswire

SEC Newgate buys majority stake in Latin American agency

SEC Newgate buys majority stake in Latin American agency

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Cigna’s Melissa Skottegaard named chair of PRWeek Healthcare Awards 2023

Cigna’s Melissa Skottegaard named chair of PRWeek Healthcare Awards 2023