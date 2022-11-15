Diversity Marketing Consortium teams up with Workable

The move marks the consortium’s first pro bono service offering beyond PR and marketing.

NEW YORK: The Diversity Marketing Consortium (DMC) has teamed up with talent acquisition platform Workable.

Past, current and future DMC clients will now have six months of access to Workable at no cost.

Workable’s full suite of services will allow DMC-affiliated companies to manage hiring through a centralized workspace, attract more candidates through job board integrations and AI, provide potential employees with a seamless interview process and automate basic tasks to keep candidates informed.

“Our goal is to help [DMC clients] keep their hiring costs low, and help them make successful hires quickly, so they can set up a future foundation of success,” Chris Gorsuch, senior partnership manager at Workable, said.

Gorsuch said the partnership will also help DMC clients achieve their diversity, equity and inclusion goals.

“Diversity is not only a moral imperative,” he added. “We know that by helping people achieve DE&I results and supporting diverse founders, we can actually help [a business’]’ bottom line.”

Gorsuch cited a 2018 McKinsey study which found that companies in the top quartile for ethnic and cultural diversity on executive teams are one-third more likely to outperform corporations in the fourth quartile on their EBIT margin. He also pointed to Workable’s DE&I in the Workplace: 2021 HR Survey, which highlighted numerous DE&I factors, such as the challenges that hinder progress.

Earlier this year, the DMC announced a $1 million milestone of pro bono communications and marketing services provided to women and people of color-led startups. In August, Inkhouse and No. 29 joined the consortium, bringing the total of marketing and comms agencies to 10.

Other members of the DMC include Superbolt, Cheer Partners, Peppercomm, Clarity, Racepoint Global, Praytell and Max Borges Agency. The consortium launched in 2020.