Omnicom joins IPG in recommending clients pause Twitter spend
Ad giant Omnicom Media Group is advising its clients, which include PepsiCo, Mercedes-Benz and McDonald's, to halt investments on Twitter in light of recent layoffs and brand safety concerns.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>