Issuer Direct acquires Newswire

The deal will grow Issuer Direct’s communications revenue by more than 80%, it said.

by Natasha Bach 15 November 2022

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

CARY, NC: Issuer Direct has acquired press release-distribution service Newswire.

With this acquisition, the communications and compliance company will almost double its number of customers. Issuer Direct’s users will receive access to Newswire’s offerings in its Media Advantage Platform, including press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring and a virtual newsroom. 

The acquisition is a part of Issuer Direct’s larger business strategy to grow and invest in its communications offerings. The combined company will be one of the largest press release-distribution platforms in North America, while providing a global footprint via AccessWire. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We firmly believe our joint offerings, plus others we’re hard at work building, will illustrate to the markets we’re serious and passionate about serving, leading and growing this company,” said Brian Balbirnie, founder and CEO of Issuer Direct. 

Issuer Direct has predicted that the acquisition will lead to a more than 50% increase in annual revenue, while the comms business specifically will grow by more than 80%. The two companies will continue to focus on growth, maintaining the quality of their products and customer success.

All Newswire staff will join Issuer Direct as part of the acquisition. The combined company boasts more than 6,500 users in 50 countries. 


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Image credit: Workable

Diversity Marketing Consortium teams up with Workable

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

Issuer Direct acquires Newswire

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Cigna’s Melissa Skottegaard named chair of PRWeek Healthcare Awards 2023

Cigna’s Melissa Skottegaard named chair of PRWeek Healthcare Awards 2023

Cooper was at Adaptive Biotechnologies.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals hires Laura Cooper as head of corporate comms

Dentsu is looking to bring its Japanese and international businesses closer together.

Dentsu Group outlines new global management structure

Dentsu revenue growth in the Americas was flat in Q3.

Dentsu feels impact of Russia-Ukraine war in Q3 financials

OMG's clients include PepsiCo and L'Oreal. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Omnicom joins IPG in recommending clients pause Twitter spend

It's likely Congress will be split after all the votes are counted. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Communicating in a divided nation: Lessons from the midterm elections

5 things for brands to know about Mastodon

5 things for brands to know about Mastodon