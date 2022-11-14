Day One Biopharmaceuticals hires Laura Cooper as head of corporate comms

SEATTLE: Day One Biopharmaceuticals has hired Laura Cooper as head of corporate communications.

Cooper started in the role on October 31, reporting to Joey Perrone, SVP of finance and investor relations. The last person to hold the position was Catherine Bosin, who was not immediately available to comment on her next move.

Cooper is handling all external, internal and product communications for Day One Biopharmaceuticals. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, but she is working remotely from Seattle. It works with PR firm 1AB.

One of Cooper’s primary focuses is on a treatment Day One Biopharmaceuticals is working on for pediatric low-grade gliomas, the most common brain tumor diagnosed in children, for which there are no approved therapies and no standard of care.

“If approved by the [Food and Drug Administration] it would be the company’s first commercial product in an area that is an extremely high unmet need,” said Cooper. “Day One Biopharmaceuticals was founded with the idea of putting children with cancer first in terms of therapeutic development and oncology.”

Most recently, Cooper was senior director of corporate comms at Adaptive Biotechnologies.

In June 2022, Day One Biopharmaceuticals announced the successful closing of an upsized public offering, raising gross proceeds of $172.5 million. In Q3 2022, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments for Day One Biopharmaceuticals totaled $374.3 million. The company’s net loss for the quarter totaled $37.8 million, compared to $19.2 million for Q3 2021.