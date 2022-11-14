Dentsu Group outlines new global management structure

Dentsu Group has disclosed a management structure made up of a more "globally diverse" team to bring its international and Japanese business units closer together.

With effect from January 1, 2023, Dentsu will adopt a new "simplified structure" to "allow the business to foster agile decision-making, strategic focus and clarity across the group." The move to integrate global management will help Dentsu deliver more growth for clients and will enhance long-term corporate value, the company says. It also follows a previously-announced intention to bring Dentsu International and Dentsu Japan Network into a one globally minded company.



Led by Dentsu president and CEO, Hiroshi Igarashi, the new management structure will be comprised of a 36-person group management team, within which a smaller 21-member group executive management team will form the executive decision-making body. This decision-making group will run all four business regions -- Japan, Americas, EMEA and APAC -- to align them globally.



The new executive includes a more diverse blend of Japanese and international business leaders, including Nick Priday, who will be Dentsu's first non-Japanese CFO. To align more closely with clients, Dentsu has appointed a chief global client officer, Jacki Kelley, and chief integrated solutions officer, Masaya Nakamura. It has also named a chief governance officer, Arinobu Soga, chief culture officer, Jean Lin, and two chief sustainability officers, Anna Lungley and Yuko Kitakaze, in order to strengthen dentsu’s environmental, social and governance efforts globally.



Dentsu also announced it has hired a new and internationally experienced chief human resources officer, Miho Tanimoto, from Google Japan.

“Under this team, we will realize the potential our 65,000-strong, worldwide employee-base, bringing together their unique strengths within the countries and regions in which dentsu operates," Igarashi, said. "This will allow us to achieve global business growth and improve profitability through synergies and increased efficiency. Through this renewal of our management structure, we will not only achieve the goals of our medium-term management plan, which concludes in FY2024, but also increase the certainty of long-term, sustainable growth beyond that date."



This article first appeared on Campaign Asia