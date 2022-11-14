Propel launches follow-up tool

NEW YORK: PR management platform Propel has launched a feature to make pitching easier.

The feature, called Follow-Up Assist, augments Propel’s Gmail and Outlook Plugins. With it, Propel users can circumvent the time-consuming process of manually sending personalized follow-up messages to journalists.

“As a former owner of a PR firm, I personally understand the amount of time the busywork aspects of PR take," said Zach Cutler, founder and CEO of Propel PRM. "One of the objectives of Propel is to automate these low level, repetitive tasks to free up the PR professional to do the more meaningful parts of the job such as writing compelling and well researched pitches, building relationships with journalists, etc.”

Follow-Up Assist makes it easy for users to schedule follow-up messages in a single batch. Emails can be sent from the user’s Drafts folder, allowing them to quickly personalize each message before sending them all in one go.

The tool is intended to address the challenge PR pros face when pitching a campaign: while they can use a mail merge to send the initial pitch to a number of targets at once, follow-ups must be copied, pasted and sent one-by-one. By cutting down the time needed to draft and send these additional messages, PR pros can free up time and redistribute their efforts to more critical tasks.

When coupled with Propel’s PitchBooster, PR pros can also ensure that they send their follow-up messages at the optimal time, increasing the likelihood that the email will be read and the journalist will respond.

“These tools save hours of work, and give people in PR more bandwidth to provide better service to their clients and organizations,” Cutler added.