One in four PR pros job hunting due to cost-of-living crisis
Seven in 10 PR professionals say their employer has offered no financial support to mitigate the cost-of-living crisis, while one in four are job hunting to increase their income amid the crisis, new research suggests.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>