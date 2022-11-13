Brand Film Awards EMEA - early bird deadline nears

Awards will be presented for the top brand films across EMEA, spanning business, lifestyle, entertainment and other genres – click here for more details.
The scheme is now in its seventh year of celebrating the best of filmic brand storytelling throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa region. There will be awards for the top agency, media production company and brand of the year – see the full list of categories below.
There are two co-chairs of the judges this year: Will Ingham, founder/creative director at Wing, the winner of the Production Company of the Year category in 2022; and Jodie Woolfson, founder of Oh My! Creative, which picked up the Agency of the Year prize.
The 'early bird' deadline for entries is 23 November 2022, with a standard deadline of 7 December 2022. The shortlist will be announced on 1 February 2023. The results will be announced next April at a live event featuring a cinematic showcase.
Click here for more information - and good luck!
Full list of categories
B2B
Corporate
Internal
Issues and Reputation Management
Public Affairs
Consumer Goods
Healthcare
Music and Entertainment
Sport
Brand Documentary
Branded Programme
Best Use of Humour
Most Emotional Film
Best Use of Digital/Social Media
Best Use of an Influencer or Celebrity
Animated
Behind the Scenes
Best Director
Best Individual Performance
Best Post-production
Best Screenplay
Best Use of New Tech (360° or virtual reality)
Foreign Language
Not-for-Profit/Giving Back
Sustainability
Charity Film
Brand of the Year
Media Production Company of the Year
Agency of the Year
Rising Star
For questions about the awards, please email jessica.felix@haymarket.com.
For inquiries about commercial opportunities, please contact jessica.wain@haymarket.com.