Dentsu is looking to bring its Japanese and international businesses closer together.

Dentsu Group outlines new global management structure

Dentsu revenue growth in the Americas was flat in Q3.

Dentsu feels impact of Russia-Ukraine war in Q3 financials

OMG's clients include PepsiCo and L'Oreal. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Omnicom joins IPG in recommending clients pause Twitter spend

It's likely Congress will be split after all the votes are counted. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Communicating in a divided nation: Lessons from the midterm elections

5 things for brands to know about Mastodon

Propel said the tool will make it easier to follow up with journalists. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Propel launches follow-up tool

Smith previously worked as VP of marketing services for Encompass Health.

Roche Diagnostics brings on Johnny Smith to lead comms strategy

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Russia's government has banned more than 1,000 people from going to the country. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Russia puts Richard Edelman, Karine Jean-Pierre on latest sanction list

Flying the coop: Why these communications execs are dropping Twitter

