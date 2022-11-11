Ex-BT ESG chief joins agency

Sustainability comms consultancy Seahorse Environmental has appointed Chloe George, former head of ESG strategy and engagement at BT Group, to lead its new ESG and corporate sustainability practice.

Chloe George (pictured) has 10 years of experience in ESG, sustainability and communications working in the telecoms, financial services and energy sectors.

Before her ESG role at BT, George worked at Barclays in both its corporate comms and citizenship and sustainability teams. She has an MSc in corporate responsibility and sustainability.

The new practice at Seahorse Environmental will focus on ESG and sustainability strategic advisory services. It will work with the consultancy’s other teams across decarbonisation, renewable energy, clean tech, nature and the blue economy.

Seahorse managing director and founder Isabella Gornall said: “Chloe brings a solid FTSE100 background, and impressive experience that will reinforce our offering to start-ups, SMEs, corporates and financial services in a complex and evolving landscape.”

“The ESG and sustainability landscape is constantly changing and the demands on companies and financial institutions are only getting more complicated, technical and exhaustive,” George said. “The Seahorse team’s expertise on environmental and sustainability issues is outstanding and exactly what our clients need.”

George will be working alongside Seahorse advisors Trewin Restorick, Graham McMillan and Benet Northcote.

Seahorse has also announced two consultant hires: Katie Davies, who joins from IJGlobal, where she was a journalist reporting on European renewables mergers and acquisitions; and Tim Bryant, formerly of FCB Inferno, where he set up FCB Green and worked on behaviour-change campaigns. Seahorse has also promoted Alice Russell and Charles Long to account manager.

The agency was launched in 2018 by environment comms and policy specialist Gornall, who previously worked at Burson-Marsteller and Maitland. She was named among PRWeek's 30 Under 30 in 2019 and appears in the PRWeek UK Power Book.