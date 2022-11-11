Which Christmas campaigns are ‘winning’ social media?
Despite being released most recently, the latest John Lewis Christmas campaign appears to have trumped the other big players when it comes to social media engagement – although Asda is in clear second place.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>