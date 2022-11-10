Highlights from Elon Musk’s first email to employees

SAN FRANCISCO: New Twitter owner Elon Musk sent his first email to staffers on Wednesday evening, updating them on the social media platform’s economic challenges and revising the company’s work policy.

After officially taking over Twitter in late October, Musk decided to layoff nearly half of the organization’s total workforce, including almost all of the communications department.

How did employees find out whether their job was impacted or not? Staffers received an email on November 3, signed anonymously by Twitter, informing them that if they were sent a notice to their personal address, they were fired, while an email to the work address signified they were staying.

On Wednesday, however, Musk finally directly spoke to Tweeps. His first attempt at authentic internal comms went, well, about as expected.

Here’s everything you need to know about Musk’s first direct email to workers:

Twitter’s work-from-anywhere policy has been scrapped

Musk officially banned remote work, unless he personally approves it. Effective immediately, employees are expected to be in the office at least 40 hours a week. Earlier this month, Musk eliminated “days of rest” from Twitter staff calendars.

Twitter was among the first major U.S. companies to implement a permanent work-from-anywhere approach back in May 2020.

Musk’s decision does not come as much of a surprise, as the billionaire has previously been outspoken against remote work. In June, Musk, who is also Tesla’s CEO, required all employees at that company to return to the office full-time.

A Twitter representative did not respond to a request seeking further comment on the workplace changes.

Difficult times ahead

Warning staffers to prepare for “difficult times ahead,” Musk also said there was “no way to sugarcoat the message” about how an uncertain economic outlook will affect advertising-dependent companies such as Twitter.

Many brands have already paused advertising on Twitter following Musk’s takeover.

Musk added that he wants to see Twitter Blue subscriptions account for half of the company’s revenue, according to Bloomberg.

The next priority

In a separate email, Musk added that “over the next few days, the absolute top priority is finding and suspending any verified bots/trolls/spam.”