Arden Strategies hires two Labour figures including ex-shadow minister
Comms advisory firm Arden Strategies, founded by former Labour Secretary of State for Scotland Jim Murphy, has strengthened its Labour credentials with two hires – one of them ex-MP Anna Turley.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>